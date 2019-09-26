Health Co. Hits Rival With TM Suit, Cites Emoji-Ridden Posts

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas supplement company has lodged a trademark suit accusing a rival of selling products under a confusingly similar name, pointing to the rival’s own emoji-laden social media posts that complain about the companies “constantly” being confused for each other. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Texas federal court, Le-Vel Brands LLC claimed that Thrival Nutrition LLC is knowingly and willfully infringing on its “Thrive” trademarks for nutritional supplements and other products. As evidence of “actual consumer confusion,” the complaint points to a post on Thrival Nutrition’s Facebook page that calls Le-Vel a multi-level marketing company that “I’m CONSTANTLY being confused...

