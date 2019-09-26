Oil Driller Halcon's $644.5M Equity Swap Wins Court OK

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge has approved a West Texas oil and gas driller's plan to drop $749 million in debt and escape a liquidity bind created by low oil prices and production problems with a $644.5 million equity swap. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones signed off Tuesday on Halcon Resources Corp.'s prepackaged deal to handle liquidity issues caused by problems with recently acquired gas wells and the general downturn in the energy market by trading off senior debt for equity. "I'm excited for the future as we continue our focus on optimizing the development and value of our assets," Halcon CEO...

