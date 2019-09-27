8 Best Practices For Handling ERISA Benefit Claims

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- This article addresses compliance considerations and best practices for the administration of benefit claim procedures, including internal review of denied benefit claims, under employee benefit plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. As discussed herein, the appropriate plan fiduciaries’ failure to implement and follow compliant claims procedures can have costly consequences for plan sponsors. ERISA Claims Administration Basics ERISA requires employee benefit plans to provide participants and beneficiaries adequate written notice of a benefits claim denial. That notice must set forth the specific reasons for the denial and afford the participant or beneficiary a reasonable opportunity for a full...

