Arent Fox Atty Joins Cannabis Co. As General Counsel

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- California cannabis holding company Shryne Group Inc. has hired a new general counsel who previously worked with the company as an associate at Arent Fox LLP, the startup announced Thursday. John Malone joined Arent Fox's corporate practice in 2015, and took the lead as Shryne Group’s outside cannabis and corporate counsel. Before that, he was general counsel of WTS International, a spa and leisure company, and an associate at Virginia's Roeder Cochran & Haight PLLC, according to his LinkedIn. "John is one of the best in the industry in the areas of corporate governance and cannabis law," Brian Mitchell, CEO and...

