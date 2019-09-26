BC Partners Ups Presidio Buy To $1.38B After Competing Bid

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Presidio on Thursday revealed BC Partners sweetened its take-private offer for the information technology services firm to $1.38 billion, after a competing bid popped up during the deal's go-shop period. The increased deal terms come after Presidio Inc. in August agreed to sell itself to BC Partners for $1.33 billion in cash, or $2.1 billion including the company's net debt. As part of the deal terms, Presidio was given time to search for a better offer. BC Partners opted to increase the deal terms by 3.75% after an alternative proposal materialized, Presidio said. The identity of the other suitor was not...

