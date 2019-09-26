Oportun Financial Raises $94M In Cooley-led Offering

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Oportun Financial, which provides loans to those with limited credit history, raised $94 million on Thursday in its Cooley-led initial public offering, which priced at the low point of its expected range. Oportun Financial Corp. priced its 6.3 million-share offering at $15 late Wednesday, settling on the low end of its expected range of $15 to $17 established earlier this month. Oportun, which provides loans to low- to moderate-income consumers, said roughly 4.7 million shares will be offered by the company and the remaining approximately 1.6 million shares will be offered by selling stockholders. Oportun trades on the Nasdaq Global Select...

