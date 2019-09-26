Amazon Facial Recognition Law Is In The Works, Bezos Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said Wednesday that the tech giant's public policy team is developing its own regulations for facial recognition technology that it plans to share with federal lawmakers, sparking an outcry from a public interest group that believes the tool could violate civil and human rights and target minorities. During Amazon's annual Alexa gadget event in Seattle, Washington, Bezos told reporters that facial recognition software is a classic "dual-use technology" that has good sides and potential downsides. He said it "makes a lot of sense" to regulate the technology and the company is coming up with its own rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS