EPA Sets 30-Day Clock For Calif. To Address Water Quality

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday gave California 30 days to come up with a plan to address its alleged violation of federal laws designed to protect water quality, the latest escalation in the feud between the Trump administration and the state. California is violating the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act in several ways, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Wheeler blamed Los Angeles and San Francisco for allowing human waste from their homeless populations to impact nearby waters through sewer systems. Wheeler didn't threaten the state with any specific action,...

