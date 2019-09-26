NY AG James Sues Dunkin' For Neglecting User Cybersecurity

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general has hit Dunkin' Donuts with a lawsuit for failing to protect customers from cyber attacks, alleging the coffee chain barely acted in response to two data breaches in 2015 and 2018 that together compromised more than 300,000 customer accounts. In a 26-page complaint filed Thursday, New York AG Letitia James said both incidents underscored Dunkin' Brands Inc.'s haphazard approach to enforcing cybersecurity. The coffee chain's actions, or lack thereof, violated not only its internal cybersecurity policies but New York data breach notification and consumer protection laws as well, James said. "Dunkin' failed to protect the security of its...

