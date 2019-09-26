Senate Confirms DOD Vice Chief Despite Misconduct Claims

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten as vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Thursday, despite allegations of sexual misconduct that had previously held up the final approval process. Senators voted 75-22 to confirm Hyten as the second-in-charge of the Joint Chiefs, replacing retired Gen. Paul Selva as the U.S. Department of Defense's second most senior military leader. Democrats were fairly evenly split, while Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was the sole Republican to vote against Hyten. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., spoke in support of Hyten’s nomination, saying that the allegations against the general,...

