House Panel Told To Scrap Bill Prohibiting Federal 5G Network

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers should shelve a bill meant to block the federal government from operating its own internet network, as such prohibitions might hinder government efforts to restore communications or have other unintended consequences, the House Communications and Technology subcommittee heard Friday. During a what turned out to be brief, one-hour session to discuss several telecom-related bills, Public Knowledge executive Harold Feld testified that the threat the E-FRONTIER Act was written to combat seems to have died away and inking the provision now might create unnecessary hurdles should government infrastructure-sharing be necessary in the future. The bill would prohibit any presidential or agency effort to...

