Certification Board Escapes Doctors' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The American Board of Internal Medicine scored a victory Thursday when a Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed a suit by doctors who had accused the board of violating antitrust laws by illegally forcing them to regularly update board certifications. U.S. District Judge Robert Kelly said that the initial certification the board offers to physicians in internal medicine and its requirement that the certifications be updated every 10 years does not constitute illegal tying, because they are part of a single product. Updating the certification simply ensures that internists are up to date on the practice of internal medicine. “Internists are not buying ‘initial...

