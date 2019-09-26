Minn. AG Defends Insulin Suit Against Sanofi, Novo, Lilly

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota attorney general’s office urged a New Jersey federal judge Thursday not to toss an insulin pricing lawsuit against Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co., arguing that the attorney general is allowed to pursue damages on behalf of state residents. Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is pursuing just one of multiple lawsuits to spring from ballooning insulin costs. The enforcer argued that its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, state consumer protection and unjust enrichment claims all survive the drugmakers’ dismissal bid for a variety of reasons. The RICO claims, according to the 61-page brief,...

