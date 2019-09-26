Nigeria Gets OK To Fight Enforcement Of $9B Award In UK

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Nigeria can appeal an order that allowed an engineering firm to enforce an arbitral award valued at more than $9 billion, a U.K court ruled Thursday, granting a stay of enforcement that is conditional of the West African country paying a $200 million bond. The U.K. Commercial Court said Nigeria can challenge the August ruling that allowed Process & Industrial Developments Ltd. to enforce the award issued over a scuttled natural gas refinery and power station project in the country, Reuters reported. In order to pause Process & Industrial’s asset seizures pending the outcome of the appeal, Nigeria must post security...

