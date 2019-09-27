Amazon Sold Charcoal From Seized Cuban Farm, Suit Says

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. became the latest major corporation to be hit with a claim of trafficking of stolen property in Cuba under the Helms-Burton Act when it was sued over its sale of charcoal produced on farmland that was expropriated by the island's communist government. Miami resident Daniel A. Gonzalez claims that he is the rightful owner of the farmland, which he says was seized from his grandfather in the 1960s. His complaint, filed Thursday in federal court in Miami, also names Susshi International Inc., a Miami-area company that does business as Fogo Charcoal, as a defendant. Gonzalez alleges that Amazon and Fogo...

