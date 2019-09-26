Insurer Must Cover Wholesaler's $3.5M W.Va. 'Pill Mill' Deal

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday that Cincinnati Insurance Co. must cover H.D. Smith LLC's $3.5 million settlement of the state of West Virginia's suit alleging the drug wholesaler helped facilitate an opioid addiction epidemic by overdistributing the prescription painkillers. U.S. District Judge Richard Mills found that, because H.D. Smith had settled the underlying action after a trip to the Seventh Circuit for a reasonable amount to avoid a potentially hefty judgment on claims covered by its liability policy with Cincinnati, the insurer's duty to indemnify was triggered. According to Judge Mills, a suit by then-West Virginia Attorney General Darrell McGraw...

