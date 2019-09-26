ExxonMobil Inks $4.5B Asset Sale To PE-Backed Vår Energi

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Texas-based oil and gas giant ExxonMobil has agreed to sell a group of upstream assets in Norway to private equity-backed Vår Energi AS in a deal worth $4.5 billion, the companies said Thursday. The deal is part of a plan from ExxonMobil to divest about $15 billion worth of assets it considers to be noncore parts of the business by 2021, according to a statement. Included in the agreement are ownership stakes in more than 20 producing fields operated mainly by Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA. Together, the assets involved in the deal have produced about 150,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day...

