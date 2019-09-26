Calif. Judge's Math Inflated Minimum Wage Award, Panel Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles trial judge overestimated the amount of unpaid minimum wage owed to a couple’s former live-in caretaker by using a formula that wasn’t consistent with California law, a state appeals court has ruled. A Second Appellate District panel on Wednesday upended a March 2017 ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Josh Fredricks awarding domestic worker Lea Liday over $400,000 in unpaid wages and interest on her claims that a couple whose sons she cared for didn’t pay her minimum wages for all the hours she worked. The panel said Judge Fredricks incorrectly calculated the amount Liday was owed...

