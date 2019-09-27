Immigration Judges Union Hits DOJ With Labor Charges

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Immigration Judges has accused the Department of Justice of unfair labor practices in connection with a blog post the union criticized as anti-Semitic and issues related to the discipline and removal of immigration judges. NAIJ President Ashley Tabaddor said Friday at a panel on the immigration courts system hosted by the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., that the union filed two unfair labor practice charges against the DOJ with the Federal Labor Relations Authority. The two charges relate to the department’s online attacks against the union and its attempts to decertify the union and withhold important...

