Patent Group Unveils Guidance To Address IP's Diversity Gap

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Without intervention, the diversity gap in patenting will persist until the end of the century, according to a speaker at the Intellectual Property Owners Association. To address this, the organization released guidance this week that aims to close that gap sooner. Sarah Harris, general counsel at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, called women “the lost Einsteins" during a panel discussion Thursday on how to get women and minorities engaged in innovation at the IPO's annual meeting. She said the rate of innovation in the U.S. would quadruple if women, low-income children, and minorities were to innovate at the same rate as...

