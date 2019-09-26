Kuwait Bank Launches First Boursa REIT With $329M In Cash

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An investment division of Islamic bank Kuwait Finance House Group has launched a real estate investment trust with 100 million Kuwaiti dinar ($328.8 million) of fixed capital, and the new trust will be the first REIT to list on the Boursa Kuwait stock exchange, according to an announcement from the group's investment arm on Thursday. Kuwait Finance House Group division KFH Capital said the new real estate investment trust, KFH Capital REIT Fund, will invest across a number of real estate asset classes in Kuwait. Kuwait Finance House was established in 1977 and was the first bank in Kuwait set up...

