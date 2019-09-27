Bipartisan Senate Bill Would Boost Electric Grid Protection

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators has floated a bill that aims to beef up the security of the nation's electric grid by creating incentives for electric utilities to invest in advanced cybersecurity technology and rolling out a federal grant program. Under the Protecting Resources on the Electric Grid with Cybersecurity Technology, or PROTECT, Act, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission would give electric utilities rate incentives to encourage them to focus on cybersecurity technology. And for utilities not regulated by FERC, the legislation would roll out a grant and technical assistance program for advanced cybersecurity technology. "Our bill takes steps to ensure...

