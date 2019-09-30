Locke Lord Adds Jenner & Block IP Partner In Chicago

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has added a patent attorney from Jenner & Block LLP who focuses on life sciences, including innovative gene-editing technology, as a partner in its Chicago office, the firm has announced. Steven Trybus joins Locke Lord’s IP pharmaceutical practice group after 15 years at Jenner & Block. He focuses on complex patent disputes in the areas of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences, according to Locke Lord's Sept. 26 announcement. Trybus told Law360 that he decided to join Locke Lord because the firm’s emphasis on the life science field is “a very good fit for the kinds of things I’ve...

