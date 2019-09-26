DoorDash Says 4.9M Accounts Affected In May Data Breach

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- DoorDash on Thursday said it has confirmed a data breach from early May that exposed the information of 4.9 million customers, delivery workers and merchants. Hackers may have accessed names, driver's license numbers, phone numbers, delivery and email addresses, order histories, and the last four digits of payment cards and bank account numbers, the food delivery service said in a blog post. Full credit card and bank account numbers were not accessed, DoorDash said. "An unauthorized third party" accessed some DoorDash data on May 4, according to the blog post. Users who joined DoorDash after April 5, 2018, were unaffected by the...

