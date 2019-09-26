Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney hit with a $10,000 sanction for filing a baseless defamation suit and a D.C. attorney who told investigators “it would be an honor” to be disbarred lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. New York A New York attorney was hit on Friday with a $10,000 sanction for filing a baseless defamation suit on behalf of two doctors against a website that purports to alert consumers about “quack” doctors. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said in the decision that the allegations in the amended...

