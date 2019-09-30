The Rise Of Virtual Influencers: Key Legal Issues For Brands

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Is traditional advertising dying in the digital era? Not only is offline marketing facing a slow death (goodbye, classifieds!), but companies are coming to the realization that traditional online advertising may not be as powerful as it once was. In fact, it has been reported that more than 70 million internet users block ads.[1] Today, consumers crave authenticity and relatability, forcing companies to work even harder to grab their target audience’s attention. So what does this mean for brand survival? Hello, influencers! Influencers, once a niche group, are now everywhere. Indeed, some argue that influencers are losing their influence as their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS