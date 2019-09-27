The Latest Trends In Cannabis-Related Patent And TM Filings

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The general trend of patent and trademark filings corresponding with the rise of regulatory legalization continues. The trends shown and described below continue to stay steady or, in trademark cases, climb. Similar trends are occurring for trademark applications seeking protection under state law. Cannabis-Related Patent Filings Table 1 As Table 1 indicates, the number of cannabis-related patent applications published by the United States Patent Office in June and July is on par with the number of publications experienced over the last several months. It typically takes up to 18 months for a filed patent application to publish. The June and July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS