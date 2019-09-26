Trump Admin. Proposes 40% Slash Of Refugee Admission Cap

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Thursday proposed slashing the annual cap on refugee admissions from 30,000 to just 18,000 for the 2020 fiscal year, pointing to a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and a backlog of asylum cases. The announcement came as President Donald Trump, who has discretion to set the cap, has already dramatically decreased it throughout his time in office — cutting the number from 110,000 to 50,000 in fiscal year 2017, and then even further to 30,000 in fiscal year 2019. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in a statement that the proposal would allow the department to...

