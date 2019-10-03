Kilpatrick Welcomes Back Versatile IP Atty From Mintz

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP recently hired a Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC partner experienced in patent law in the areas of high tech, medical devices and action sports for its intellectual property group's electronic engineering and software team in San Diego. James Cleary came to Kilpatrick in September as a partner, and the move is a return home of sorts for him, as he started his law practice at Townsend Townsend & Crew, which merged with Kilpatrick Stockton in 2011. Cleary said he worked for Townsend during and after law school at the University of California's Davis School of...

