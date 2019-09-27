Offit Says Vacated $10M Judgment Undercuts Malpractice Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The reversal of a $10 million judgment against Waterstone Mortgage Corp. left the mortgage bank with a "clean slate," Offit Kurman PA told a Wisconsin federal court Thursday, and no basis for the company's malpractice suit against the law firm. Seeking a quick end to the Watersone's recent complaint, the Maryland-based firm argued that its former client's claims "do not exist" following the vacated award and the company's opportunity to relitigate a loan officers' case. The U.S. Supreme Court's Epic Systems v. Lewis decision and a subsequent Seventh Circuit reversal of an arbitration judgment both established that a district court's $10...

