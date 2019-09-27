Consumers Urged To Check Travel Insurance Coverage

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 4:47 PM BST) -- Britain’s finance watchdog told consumers Friday to double-check their travel insurance policies after a string of problems with medical emergencies overseas, particularly ahead of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union. Consumers have reported difficulties getting access to private medical care while traveling, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Travelers should be careful when choosing insurance policies and should make sure they know what they are covered for, the FCA warned. It said Britons should make sure that price is not their only consideration. The authority also warned insurers Friday that they are required to give consumers clear information about exclusions when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS