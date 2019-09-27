Rothesay Life Completes £3.8B Pension Transfer

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 5:11 PM BST) -- Rothesay Life said Friday that it has insured £3.8 billion ($4.7 billion) of pension liabilities for a former-FTSE 100 company’s retirement fund, as it announced its second multibillion-pound deal in two days. Rothesay Life PLC said that it will cover liabilities for 27,000 members of the Allied Domecq Pension Fund. The transaction brings the total amount of assets managed by Rothesay Life to over £50 billion, the insurer said. The fund is made up of members of Allied Domecq PLC, a former FTSE 100 beverage company that was sold to French rival Pernod Ricard in 2006. Rothesay Life said that its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS