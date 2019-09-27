Feds Get OK To Deny Pacific Walrus Habitat Protections

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's move not to extend Endangered Species Act protections to the Pacific walrus despite the oncoming threat of climate change and sea ice loss is reasonable despite the agency reversing a past finding, an Alaska federal judge has said. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason on Thursday handed a defeat to the Center for Biological Diversity, which accused the FWS of changing its assumptions to downplay the impact of climate change on a species that relies in part on sea ice. The FWS' 2017 decision not to list the walrus as an endangered or threatened species...

