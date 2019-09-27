Dispensary Chain Ends 2-State License Fight With Pot Shop

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A marijuana dispensary chain and an Illinois cannabis shop are moving past their licensing dispute, settling a pair of Arizona and Illinois federal court suits, they told both courts Thursday. The marijuana businesses, which had launched dueling suits over a licensing sale gone bad, told the courts where they lodged the respective complaints that they've come to terms. In the Arizona action, dispensary chain Harvest Enterprises Inc. told the court it reached an undisclosed settlement while cannabis shop Elevele LLC asked to drop its Illinois lawsuit. Counsel and representatives for both parties did not immediately respond to questions about the settlement...

