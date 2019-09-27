Contango Inks $133M Deal For White Star Petroleum's Assets

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Contango Oil & Gas Co. announced Friday that it has purchased White Star Petroleum LLC's assets for $132.5 million, after a wild auction process led to an impromptu courthouse bidding war. Court filings show that BCE-Mach, a partnership between driller Bayou City Energy and private equity firm Mach Resources, actually submitted the winning bid during the auction of White Star's assets held earlier this month, at $115 million. Andrew G. Dietrich of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, which represents White Star, told Law360 a $125 million bid came in from Contango the night before a Thursday hearing. BCE-Mach came back with a $130...

