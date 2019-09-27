Puerto Rico Oversight Board Files $35B Restructuring Plan

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board filed a restructuring plan Friday that it says will cut the island’s $35 billion bond debt by 60% and deal with $50 billion in pension liabilities. The Financial Oversight and Management Board said the plan it filed in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy court will reduce the island’s bond debt from $35 billion to $12 billion and trim pension benefits to ensure the stability of the government’s retirement system. “Today we have taken a big step to put bankruptcy behind us and start envision what Puerto Rico’s future looks like under fiscal stability and economic sustainability,” board chairman...

