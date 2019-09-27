Mylan Inks $30M SEC Deal After Not Disclosing EpiPen Probe

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Mylan NV will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $30 million to resolve allegations that it failed to warn investors about potential losses tied to an investigation into the drugmaker's EpiPen classification, according to filings in D.C. federal court Friday. Mylan will pay $30 million to resolve allegations it failed to warn investors about potential losses tied to an investigation into its classification of the EpiPen. (Getty) The settlement, which Mylan first disclosed in July, relates to the U.S. Department of Justice's civil investigation into whether the company misclassified the EpiPen as a generic drug in an attempt to pay...

