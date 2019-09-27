Taxation With Representation: Paul Weiss, Latham, Kirkland

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Aptiv and Hyundai agree to a $4 billion self-driving vehicle joint venture, NGL Energy buys water pipeline company Hillstone for $600 million, and private equity firm Greenbriar buys Arotech for $81 million. Hyundai, Aptiv Form $4B Self-Driving Venture Ireland-based auto parts maker Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group on Sept. 23 said they agreed to form a $4 billion joint venture that aims to further develop self-driving vehicles. Included in the Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP team representing Aptiv were tax partner Jeffrey B. Samuels, counsel Alyssa Wolpin and associate Mindy B. Lin....

