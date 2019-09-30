Hiring Foreign Workers? Prepare For Extra Work, Visa Delays

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. companies seeking to hire foreign nationals are facing a tougher road to securing visas for their foreign workers due to ever-increasing processing delays caused by requests for evidence, or RFEs, issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and an increased rate of immigration petition denials. U.S. companies hire foreign nationals for a number of reasons, including: Not enough U.S. workers are available; able and willing to do the job; the foreign national has specialized knowledge not available in the U.S.; the foreign national has extraordinary ability in a certain field; just to name a few. Despite the legitimate business reasons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS