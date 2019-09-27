AMS Ups Osram Bid To €4.5B After Bain, Advent Push

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- AMS, a supplier of high-performance sensors, said Friday it has made its final offer for Germany's Osram, a €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover bid that AMS said tops an offer lobbed by Advent International and Bain Capital earlier in the week. AMS AG said it will offer €41 per Osram Licht AG share after the German lighting manufacturer said Wednesday that it was approached by Advent and Bain regarding an offer that would represent a "meaningful" premium over AMS' bid of €38.50 per share. AMS said in its statement Friday that Osram has until Oct. 1 to make a decision on...

