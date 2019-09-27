McConnell Pushes DEA To Develop THC Test For Hemp

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has directed the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to develop field tests to distinguish hemp from illicit marijuana, technology that could prevent crop handlers from being arrested for drug-trafficking. In language added to a U.S. Department of Justice appropriations bill Thursday, McConnell instructed the DEA to continue soliciting information about field tests that could measure the level of THC in cannabis, which is considered hemp if it contains less than 0.3% of the psychoactive chemical. At least a half dozen truckers have been jailed over the past year while local police struggled to determine if their...

