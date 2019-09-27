'Rude' Judge Says Suspension Not Needed Amid Ethics Fight

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge told a state disciplinary panel on Thursday that her purportedly nasty courtroom demeanor, pegged as "rude and arrogant" in ethics charges, was a thing entirely of the past, and that suspending her while she fights ethics charges over her conduct would keep her from completing important work for the public. Judge Lyris Younge told the state's Court of Judicial Discipline that complaints about her allegedly abusive conduct toward litigants and attorneys ended after she was transferred from the family division of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas to the civil division, and that suspending her while she...

