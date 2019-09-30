NLRB Judge Finds Union Stiffed Hyatt On Grievance Info

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has found that a union representing hospitality workers in Chicago and Indiana engaged in unfair labor practices by withholding information related to a series of grievance proceedings from Hyatt Regency Chicago. Unite Here Local 1, which represents roughly 800 employees at the Chicago hotel, failed to adequately provide information related to more than a dozen requests for information from the hotel, which the hotel said it needed to evaluate and investigate grievances filed by the union between October 2017 and June 2018, Judge Christine E. Dibble found on Thursday. The information requested by the Hyatt Regency...

