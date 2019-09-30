Ex-Dayton Politician Cops To Taking Bribes From Contractor

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A former city commissioner in Dayton, Ohio, pled guilty on Friday to a federal corruption charge for allegedly accepting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of free construction on his home in exchange for steering public works contracts toward the contractor who worked on his house. While serving as a city commissioner in 2015, Joey Williams accepted an offer from the contractor to perform some $10,000 worth of construction work on Williams' home for free, according to a copy of the plea agreement obtained by local news outlet WDTN. During the course of that project, Williams asked the contractor, referred to...

