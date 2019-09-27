Herbalife Reaches $20M SEC Deal Over China Biz Operation

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $20 million to end allegations that it falsely told investors it operated its business differently in China, where multilevel marketing practices used in many other countries would have been illegal. Between 2012 and 2018, Herbalife allegedly misrepresented that in China it steered clear of multilevel marketing, a practice that relies on a network of product distributors to recruit additional salespeople and is illegal in the region. In reality, Herbalife's practices in China mirrored those in the rest of the world, the SEC said Friday. "Herbalife deprived investors of valuable information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS