PTAB Axes One Gree Video Game Patent, Upholds Another

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The company behind the wildly popular "Clash of Clans" mobile game was handed a partial victory in its ongoing patent dispute with Japanese game maker Gree Inc. after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld the validity of one Gree patent and struck down another. In a post-grant review decision Thursday, PTAB said it was not convinced Gree's U.S. Patent No. 9,675,886, which covers a way to transmit game data, was invalid under U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision barring patents on abstract ideas implemented on a computer. Supercell Oy, which challenged the patent, said the disputed claims merely recited a "series...

