Omnova Investor Sues To Block $824M Takeover By UK Firm

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of specialty chemical maker Omnova Solutions on Friday launched a New Jersey federal suit aiming to block its acquisition by U.K.-based Synthomer until the company provides investors with more information related to the $824 million takeover. With less than two weeks to go before an anticipated shareholder vote on the deal, the complaint said Omnova failed to include certain information in the proxy statement it filed Sept. 9 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recommending that its investors back the transaction. Those "material omissions" concern the company's financial projections, financial analyses by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and...

