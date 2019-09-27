5th Circ. Revives Suit Over Post-Jury Duty Firing

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Mississippi law allows workers to sue employers if they're fired for serving on a jury, the Fifth Circuit said Friday, reversing a lower court and reviving a wrongful termination suit against a Taco Bell franchisee. A three-judge panel flipped a Mississippi federal judge's December decision granting summary judgment to Pacific Bells LLC in Max Simmons' lawsuit, which claimed he was fired right after he came back from serving on a jury in August 2017. While the lower court found that the part of the Mississippi code that bars employers from penalizing workers for jury service doesn't provide a private right...

