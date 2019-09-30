Opt-Out Dairy Farmers' Price-Fix Suit Strong Enough For Trial

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Dairy farmers who opted out of a $50 million milk price-fixing class action settlement in favor of filing their own lawsuit have enough evidence to put their antitrust conspiracy claims before a jury, a Vermont federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss granted the dairy co-op targeted by the suit partial summary judgment on Friday, limiting the farmers' ability to claim a "hub-and-spoke conspiracy" at trial. The rest of the suit was strong enough to head to trial, Judge Reiss ruled in a 58-page opinion. Hub-and-spoke conspiracies happen when one company, working at the center as the hub, orchestrates...

