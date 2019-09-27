EEOC Roundup: Bias Watchdog Busy At Fiscal Year's End

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is ending the fiscal year with a bang, announcing a flurry of new suits this week including one accusing a casino of letting customers sexually harass workers and another claiming two affiliated employers let workers refer to black colleagues by racial epithets. The workplace bias watchdog filed six suits alleging sex discrimination, hit four employers with suits alleging they discriminated against disabled workers or applicants, filed two race bias suits, and struck a deal ending race-based harassment claims. The agency also accused a supermarket of pushing out an older worker, resolved a disability suit over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS